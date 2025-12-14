Late Rally Earns Point, Hat Tricks Fall in Shootout to Elmira

Published on December 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Trailing 3-1 late in regulation, the Danbury Hat Tricks mounted a determined comeback before falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Elmira Aviators on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Ben Dempster and Matt Shpungin scored third-period goals to erase the deficit and force overtime, while goaltender Parker Stockseth turned aside 35 of 38 shots to help Danbury secure a point in the standings. Rookie forward Luke Vanderroest also found the back of the net in his first game as a Rabbit.

Vanderroest opened the scoring six minutes into the first period. Peter Freel carried the puck up the near boards on a two-on-one rush, stopped at the faceoff dot, and delivered a centering pass through the slot that Vanderroest redirected past Elmira netminder Aiden McKenna.

Elmira responded with three unanswered goals to seize control of the contest. Former Hat Tricks forward Evan Dantas evened the score with 1:44 remaining in the opening period, finishing a rebound in the slot by lifting a backhand over a sprawled Stockseth. Matt Maglio then gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead just 1:07 into the second period on a breakaway, before Dantas struck again on the power play to make it 3-1.

Danbury clawed back late in the second period when Dempster collected his own rebound and beat McKenna with 3:07 remaining. Shpungin tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third, setting the stage for overtime.

After a scoreless extra session, the game advanced to a shootout. Elmira's Mason Montagna netted the lone goal in the seventh round to seal the win and split the weekend series.







