Rejuvenated Warriors Handle Rhinos, 5-2, Snap Losing Streak

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the El Paso Rhinos 5-2 on Friday night to kick off Christmas weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre. Other than one key illness, the Warriors were finally healthy from injuries that had plagued them the last 4 weeks. The win also ends the 5-game losing streak the Warriors were on. Oklahoma had 5 different goal scorers in the game: Kyle Sorensen (1st Period), Dominik Kiss (1st Period), Mack Blue (3rd Period), Joey DeRosa (3rd Period), and Jakub Galnor (3rd Period). It was a three point night for Mack Blue and a two point night for several other warriors including Galnor, DeRosa, and Parent. Jakob Hanlan made his first start in net for Oklahoma this season after being traded to the Warriors from this same El Paso team just three weeks ago. Hanlan made 39 saves in the game and was a tremendous force in between the pipes for Oklahoma. Remarkably, Hanlan has now beat Oklahoma and El Paso this season as he defeated the Warriors when the Rhinos came to the Blazers Ice Centre back in October. It is win number 5 on the season for Jakob. The Warriors will look for their first sweep since October tomorrow night as they take on the Rhinos once more. It is Teddy Bear Toss night at the rink, so make sure to bring a stuffed animal you'd like to donate and throw it on the ice when the Warriors score their first goal. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.







