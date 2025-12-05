Season Series vs. Fairbanks Launches with Pair in Marshall

Published on December 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness return to the ice this weekend for a 2-game series vs. the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The squads will tangle at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, MN, Friday and Saturday nights.

This will mark the second trip the Wilderness will make to Marshall in its history. Minnesota and Fairbanks also met in Marshall during the 2021-22 season. Marshall is considered a second home to the Ice Dogs ever since they played most of their 2020-21 schedule in the southwestern Minnesota city due to COVID-19 restrictions in Alaska that prevented them from playing in their home arena in Fairbanks. Since 2020-21, the Ice Dogs have staged one weekend of games in Marshall to show appreciation to fans that welcomed them during the pandemic.

These will be Minnesota's first games since Nov. 21-22. That weekend, the Wilderness split a home series with the Janesville Jets. Janesville claimed game 1, 5-2, while the Wilderness countered with a 3-0 victory in game 2.

Fairbanks split its last series as well. The Ice Dogs hosted the Kenai River Brown Bears on Nov. 28-29 in a series that began with a 5-4 Kenai win and ended with a 5-3 Fairbanks victory.

These contests are the first of five on the 2025-26 docket between the Ice Dogs and Wilderness. Last season, the two teams also squared off five times with Fairbanks winning three games.

With these games being the only two between Minnesota and Fairbanks being played outside of Fairbanks for this regular season, the Wilderness will be designated as the home team for on-ice rules.

Puck drop in both contests is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wisconsin 25 31 1 @ Janesville (Sat.)

2 Wilderness 22 30 2 vs. Fairbanks in Marshall, MN

2 Fairbanks 24 30 2 vs. Wilderness in Marshall, MN

4 Springfield 25 29 3 vs. Kenai River (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

5 Janesville 25 25 1 @ Chippewa (Fri.), 1 vs. Wisconsin (Sat.)

6 Anchorage 24 25 Idle

7 Kenai River 23 19 3 @ Springfield (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

8 Chippewa 22 10 1 vs. Janeville (Fri.)

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Fairbanks 87 66 21 for 89 (23.6%) 15 for 66 (77.3%)

Wilderness 95 62 23 for 102 (22.5%) 24 for 101 (76.2%)







North American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

Season Series vs. Fairbanks Launches with Pair in Marshall - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.