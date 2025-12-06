Wranglers Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout

Published on December 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-8-5) got their lone goal from Evan Hoglund and stumbled in the shootout dropping a 2-1 decision to the Amarillo Wranglers at the Amarillo Civic Center Friday night.

The Bugs and Wranglers will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 P.M.







