Wranglers Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout
Published on December 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-8-5) got their lone goal from Evan Hoglund and stumbled in the shootout dropping a 2-1 decision to the Amarillo Wranglers at the Amarillo Civic Center Friday night.
The Bugs and Wranglers will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 P.M.
Check out the Shreveport Mudbugs Statistics
North American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Maryland Comeback Effort Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Danbury - Maryland Black Bears
- Ice Wolves earn 4-3 victory over Brahmas - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- IceRays' Win Streak Extended in Opener Over Jackalopes, 5-3 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Wranglers Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Rejuvenated Warriors Handle Rhinos, 5-2, Snap Losing Streak - Oklahoma Warriors
- Hat Tricks Cruise Past Mountain Kings 5-1 Behind Shpungin's Two-Goal Night - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Season Series vs. Fairbanks Launches with Pair in Marshall - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Wranglers Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout
- Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep
- Hodges Sharp in Net as Bugs Battle Past Brahmas in Rivalry Series Opener
- Bugs Outlast Rhinos in Shootout to Earn Series Split
- Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener