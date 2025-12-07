Bugs Falter in Amarillo & Drop Series to Wranglers
NAHL Shreveport Mudbugs

Bugs Falter in Amarillo & Drop Series to Wranglers

Published on December 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release


The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-9-5) got goals from Evan Adams and Grayson Gerhard, but it wasn't enough in a 7-2 defeat to the Amarillo Wranglers to drop their series at the Amarillo Civic Center Saturday night.

The Bugs conclude their three-week road trip in El Paso as they'll take on the Rhinos for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT from the El Paso County Event Center.

Check out the Shreveport Mudbugs Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



North American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central