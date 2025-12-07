Bugs Falter in Amarillo & Drop Series to Wranglers
Published on December 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-9-5) got goals from Evan Adams and Grayson Gerhard, but it wasn't enough in a 7-2 defeat to the Amarillo Wranglers to drop their series at the Amarillo Civic Center Saturday night.
The Bugs conclude their three-week road trip in El Paso as they'll take on the Rhinos for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT from the El Paso County Event Center.
