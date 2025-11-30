Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep
Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-8-4) got a pair of goals from Johnny Berndt, and another from Jeremiah Roberts combined w/ stellar goaltending from Tyler Hodges to help surge past the Lone Star Brahmas, 3-2 and earn the series sweep at Nytex Sports Centre Saturday night.
Hodges made 29 stops to earn his second win in consecutive nights in this rivalry series.
The Bugs will be back on the road to take on the Amarillo Wranglers for a two-game series next weekend. Game one will be Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:14 P.M. from the Amarillo Civic Center.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Weekend Recap November 28-29 - Minot Minotauros
- Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Bruins Win Fifth Straight With 5-1 Win Against Norsemen - Austin Bruins
- Despite 2-0 Start, Hat Tricks Fall, 8-4, in Penalty-Filled Battle in Maryland - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Maryland Dominates Danbury Again in 8-4 Win - Maryland Black Bears
- Ice Wolves Downed by IceRays, 4-2 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- IceRays Complete Sweep of Ice Wolves, 4-2, Saturday Night - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep
- Hodges Sharp in Net as Bugs Battle Past Brahmas in Rivalry Series Opener
- Bugs Outlast Rhinos in Shootout to Earn Series Split
- Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener
- Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep