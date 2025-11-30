Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep

The Shreveport Mudbugs (11-8-4) got a pair of goals from Johnny Berndt, and another from Jeremiah Roberts combined w/ stellar goaltending from Tyler Hodges to help surge past the Lone Star Brahmas, 3-2 and earn the series sweep at Nytex Sports Centre Saturday night.

Hodges made 29 stops to earn his second win in consecutive nights in this rivalry series.

The Bugs will be back on the road to take on the Amarillo Wranglers for a two-game series next weekend. Game one will be Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:14 P.M. from the Amarillo Civic Center.







