Bruins Win Fifth Straight With 5-1 Win Against Norsemen

Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - There was much to be thankful for this holiday season for the Austin Bruins (14-5-2-1, 31 pts). After sweeping the North Iowa Bulls earlier this week, the Black and Gold braved snowy roads for a one game series in St. Cloud, defeating the Norsemen (7-12-3-0, 17 pts) 5-1 on Saturday.

The Bruins capitalized in the first period after going up five on three on the power play when EJ Paddington redirected a puck past Norsemen netminder Trenton Peterson for a 1-0 lead. Paddington extended his point streak to six, going 6-4-10 in that span.

Austin Doyle would kick off the second period with a shot from the blue line that scored past Peterson just 50 seconds into the middle frame for a 2-0 Bruins lead.

Trace Day would be the highlight of the second, however, when the second year Bruin found the back of the net twice including a hard shot one time goal off a pass from Siamion Marshchanok. Marshchanok extended his impressive point streak to seven straight games recording 15 points including seven this week alone.

Bruins Captain Nathan Williams cemented his name in the record books when the third year Bruin assisted Gus Elbert's empty net goal for his third assist of the night. That assist was Williams' 53rd of his long career, passing former Bruin Jack Malinski for most assists from a defenseman in Austin Bruins history.

The Bruins five goals marks the fifth straight game where the team has put up five or more goals on an opponent, winning all five in the process.

Austin now holds a share of first place in the Central Division with the Bismarck Bobcats who had an off weekend this week.

The two teams will duke it out for sole possession of first place next weekend as the Bobcats head to Austin for a two-game series on December 5th and 6th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm both nights.

Saturday December 6th is Teddy Bear Toss Night at Riverside Arena. Fans can bring new or slightly used stuffed animals to the game and when the Bruins score their first goal, fans can toss the stuffed animals on the ice. All tossed animals will then be donated to the Salvation Army in Austin.

