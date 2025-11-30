IceRays Complete Sweep of Ice Wolves, 4-2, Saturday Night

Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (9-11-2) completed a sweep of the New Mexico Ice Wolves (13-9-2) with a 4-2 win Saturday night at the Hilliard Center. It marks the second consecutive sweep on home ice for Corpus Christi and third overall this season.

Very few stoppages interrupted play in the opening 10 minutes, which flew by scoreless. Chances came at a premium for both teams, and New Mexico capitalized on a turnover when Stanley Hubbard found Tim Hewko in the slot to give the Ice Wolves a 1-0 lead. New Mexico looked to extend their lead on an ensuing power play, but the IceRays penalty kill stood tall in their only kill of the night. New Mexico held on to a 1-0 lead at the break.

The IceRays responded in the second period, jumping out to a 10-2 shot advantage in search of the equalizer. A heavy forecheck by Corpus Christi led to extended shifts in Ice Wolves territory, and Chase Nehring broke through to tie the game at 1-1. Islom Dzhabberganov's wrist shot was knocked down in the crease by Ice Wolves goalie Jackson Silverberg, and Nehring poked it past the netminder for his fifth of the season. A couple of shifts later, IceRays forward Jack Mackenzie found Nehring alone in front again for his second of the night, giving Corpus Christi a 2-1 lead in the matter of minutes. It was Nehring's first career multi-goal game and both goals were assisted by Mackenzie and Charles Norris.

New Mexico tied the game early in the third off an odd-man rush, with Andy Early finishing the play to make it 2-2. Despite the flat start, Corpus Christi responded with several strong shifts to prevent the Ice Wolves from gaining momentum. In need of a spark past the halfway point of the frame, the trio of Andrej Paricka, Justin Thibault, and Easton Swift combined for the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning goal, finished by Swift to restore a 3-2 lead. The score held into the final minutes, prompting New Mexico to pull Silverberg for the extra attacker. The IceRays set up a fortress in front of Bryzgalov, and Paricka delivered the empty-net goal for the second consecutive night to seal the 4-2 win and complete the sweep. Paricka finished the weekend with six points and Bryzgalov stopped 18 shots in his eighth victory of the year.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays are back on the road next week for their first trip to Odessa to take on the Jackalopes on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT followed by 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. Tune in to the game live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC App on your favorite smart device. Pregame show begins 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20. Saturday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night benefitting Nate's Next Kid Up! Bring a new stuffed animal and when the IceRays score their first goal, let those Teddy Bears fly!







North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.