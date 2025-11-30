Ice Wolves Downed by IceRays, 4-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Corpus Christi Ice Rays defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-2 Saturday, November 24. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring courtesy of Tim Hewko scoring his second of the season 11:27 into the first period, the Ice Wolves would hold onto the lead after the first period. Chase Nehring would find the back of the net twice within 1:34 in the second period to give the IceRays the 2-1 advantage after two periods. Andy Earl would tie the game 2:52 into the third period. However, that would not last as Easton Swift would find the go-ahead goal. Andrej Paricka would add one more into the empty net to earn the 4-2 victory. The Ice Wolves return home to take on the Lonestar Brahmas December 5 and December 6 and tickets are still available at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.