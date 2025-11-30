Ice Wolves Downed by IceRays, 4-2
Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The Corpus Christi Ice Rays defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-2 Saturday, November 24. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring courtesy of Tim Hewko scoring his second of the season 11:27 into the first period, the Ice Wolves would hold onto the lead after the first period. Chase Nehring would find the back of the net twice within 1:34 in the second period to give the IceRays the 2-1 advantage after two periods. Andy Earl would tie the game 2:52 into the third period. However, that would not last as Easton Swift would find the go-ahead goal. Andrej Paricka would add one more into the empty net to earn the 4-2 victory. The Ice Wolves return home to take on the Lonestar Brahmas December 5 and December 6 and tickets are still available at tickets.nmicewolves.com.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Weekend Recap November 28-29 - Minot Minotauros
- Berndt and Hodges Stay Hot as Bugs Surge Past Brahmas for Series Sweep - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Bruins Win Fifth Straight With 5-1 Win Against Norsemen - Austin Bruins
- Despite 2-0 Start, Hat Tricks Fall, 8-4, in Penalty-Filled Battle in Maryland - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Maryland Dominates Danbury Again in 8-4 Win - Maryland Black Bears
- Ice Wolves Downed by IceRays, 4-2 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- IceRays Complete Sweep of Ice Wolves, 4-2, Saturday Night - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico Ice Wolves Stories
- Ice Wolves Downed by IceRays, 4-2
- Ice Rays Take Down Ice Wolves, 5-3
- Ice Wolves Top IceRays
- Ice Wolves Win in Overtime
- Ice Wolves Fall to IceRays, 4-1