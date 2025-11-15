Marshchanok Scores Two as Bruins Fall to Shamrocks 4-3

AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins (9-4-2-1, 21 pts) couldn't halt the comeback of the Watertown Shamrocks (6-8-0-0, 12 pts) as two late back to back goals cemented a 4-3 Shamrocks win Friday night at Riverside Arena.

The Bruins were on the power play early after a Memphis Wilcox cross check, but didn't see the whole two minutes after Bruins forward Gavin Hruza was called for a high sticking double minor.

Connor Beckwith swiped the puck away from the Shamrocks and broke away two on one with JJ Franceschetti to try and put the Bruins on the board first. After a missed shot, Franceschetti secured his own rebound and tapped it in for his first career NAHL goal and the Bruins' league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the year for a 1-0 lead.

The Shamrocks would respond with two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 lead headed into the third period.

The Bruins would respond 5:47 into the third with another shorthanded goal this time from the Marshchanok twins. Siamion gathered the puck down and fed it net front to his brother who flipped it into the goal to tie the game.

Siamion and Matsvei Marshchanok combine for five of the Bruins eight shorthanded goals this year with the former tied for a league leading three.

Matsvei would strike again with a snipe on the power play from the right circle on a pass from his brother at the 8:02 mark in the third for the third lead change of the game.

Watertown's Jake Pietila, second cousin of former Bruin and current Toledo Walleye Jed Pietila, would take advantage of net front traffic to tie the game back up with eight minutes to go.

It would come down to around the final two minutes when Watertown's Owen Chartier would dance around a Bruins defender for an odd man rush and shoot it by Cody Butikis for the eventual game winner.

The Bruins are now 2-2-1 in their last five games.

The Black and Gold look for revenge Saturday night on Military Appreciation Night at 7:05 pm at Riverside Arena.







