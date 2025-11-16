Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-7-4) rallied back from a two-goal deficit as Jonah Jasser's OT tally capped off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Oklahoma Warriors earning their first series sweep of the campaign at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

SHV grabbed the game's first goal just 48 seconds into the game as Jake Stock raced in on a breakaway and backhanded home his sixth goal of the year to put the Bugs up 1-0. However, OKW responded w/ goals from Joey DeRosa and Mason Wright to jump out to a 2-1 lead prompting Coach Soupy to pull netminder Tyler Hodges in favor of Alex Perrin. Oklahoma led in SOG, 13-10 after one.

After OKW tallied another early in the second, the Bugs responded in a big way. It started w/ Jared Greiner ripping home his second tally of the season from the far corner to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 17:31. It was then the Bugs Captain who then evened the score less than minute later at 18:12 as Jasser raced through the zone from the right side and scored on a breakaway to tie the game up, 3-3.

The game stayed tied 3-3 as there was no scoring in the third sending the contest into OT.

With 2:18 left in OT, it was the Captain Jonah Jasser slapping home a rebound for his second goal of the day and lifting the Bugs to an improbable 4-3 victory over the Oklahoma Warriors.

Alex Perrin came in relief of Hodges to earn the win in net and help the Bugs earn their first series sweep of the season.

The Bugs will continue their homestand next weekend as they'll host the El Paso Rhinos for a two-game series. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







