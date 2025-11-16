Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep
Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-7-4) rallied back from a two-goal deficit as Jonah Jasser's OT tally capped off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Oklahoma Warriors earning their first series sweep of the campaign at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
SHV grabbed the game's first goal just 48 seconds into the game as Jake Stock raced in on a breakaway and backhanded home his sixth goal of the year to put the Bugs up 1-0. However, OKW responded w/ goals from Joey DeRosa and Mason Wright to jump out to a 2-1 lead prompting Coach Soupy to pull netminder Tyler Hodges in favor of Alex Perrin. Oklahoma led in SOG, 13-10 after one.
After OKW tallied another early in the second, the Bugs responded in a big way. It started w/ Jared Greiner ripping home his second tally of the season from the far corner to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 17:31. It was then the Bugs Captain who then evened the score less than minute later at 18:12 as Jasser raced through the zone from the right side and scored on a breakaway to tie the game up, 3-3.
The game stayed tied 3-3 as there was no scoring in the third sending the contest into OT.
With 2:18 left in OT, it was the Captain Jonah Jasser slapping home a rebound for his second goal of the day and lifting the Bugs to an improbable 4-3 victory over the Oklahoma Warriors.
Alex Perrin came in relief of Hodges to earn the win in net and help the Bugs earn their first series sweep of the season.
The Bugs will continue their homestand next weekend as they'll host the El Paso Rhinos for a two-game series. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Warriors Squander Lead, Drop Game 2 against Mudbugs in Overtime - Oklahoma Warriors
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Marshchanok Scores Two as Bruins Fall to Shamrocks 4-3 - Austin Bruins
- Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep
- Samango Nets a Pair as the Bugs Push Past the Warriors
- Jasser's Hat Trick Fuels Bugs Big Victory over Jacks
- Ehrhard's Two Goals, Hodges' 53 Stops Lifts Bugs to One Point in OT Setback to Jacks
- Hodges' 32 Saves Helps Bugs Earn Point in Shootout Defeat to IceRays