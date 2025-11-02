Jasser's Hat Trick Fuels Bugs Big Victory over Jacks
Published on November 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (6-7-4) got a hat trick from their Captain and a tied a franchise mark in goals scored w/ a resounding 9-5 victory over the Odessa Jackalopes at the Ector County Coliseum Saturday night.
The Bugs got their goals from Jonah Jasser (3), Joe Samango, Jason Simons, William Alexis-Tremblay, Evan Hoglund, Carter McKay, and Andrej Paricka in the contest which helped snap a six-game losing streak.
The Bugs will be off next weekend before hosting the Oklahoma Warriors for a two-game series beginning on Nov. 14th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
