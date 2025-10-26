Hodges' 32 Saves Helps Bugs Earn Point in Shootout Defeat to IceRays

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-7-3) got a superb goaltending from Tyler Hodges to help them earn one point in a 2-1 defeat in the shootout to the Corpus Christi IceRays at the Hilliard Center Saturday night.

CC struck first at 6:42 of the opening frame as Grayson Gerhard took a rebound in front and shoveled home his fourth tally of the year on the PP to give the IceRays a 1-0 edge.

The Bugs found the equalizer late in the second on the PP at 18:49 as Duke Ehrhard drilled home his third goal of the campaign from the RW circle to knot the game up, 1-1. Evan Hoglund grabbed the only assist on the game-tying tally. CC led in SOG, 17-12 after one.

The game stayed tied 1-1 thanks to fantastic goaltending from both sides sending the contest into OT then a shootout session.

In the shootout, the Bugs got goals from Joe Samango and Jake Stock, but it wasn't enough as Chase Nehring shot in the game-winning tally in the 6th round lifting the IceRays to a 2-1 victory over the Mudbugs.

Tyler Hodges made 32 stops to help the Bugs earn a point.

The Bugs will stay on the road as they'll be facing off against the Odessa Jackalopes for the first time this season. Game one of the two-game series will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:15 P.M. from Ector County Coliseum.







