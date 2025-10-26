Aviators Surge Past Hat Tricks 7-2 to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Elmira Aviators erupted for four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks 7-2 on Saturday night, completing a weekend sweep at the Lecom Events Center.

Willem Kerr scored his first goal of the season and Ben Dempster added a short-handed tally for the Hat Tricks, but it wasn't enough as the Rabbits dropped their fourth straight game. The contest featured 46 combined penalty minutes for Danbury.

Elmira opened the scoring early when Cody Powels capitalized on a power play just eight seconds after a Danbury penalty at 7:14 of the first period. Moments later, a misplayed clearing attempt behind the net by Hat Tricks goaltender Jon Dukaric led to a turnover that Quinn Pine converted to make it 2-0.

In the second period, Shawn Laperrier extended Elmira's lead to 3-0 before Kerr put Danbury on the board with 6:01 remaining. Dempster's short-handed goal late in the frame-Danbury's first of the season-cut the deficit to 3-2 and gave the visitors a spark heading into the third.

However, the Aviators quickly regained control as Luke Rubin struck early in the third period to restore a two-goal cushion. Max McGuire then took over, scoring twice to seal the 7-2 victory.

Elmira goaltender Aidan McKenna stopped 31 of 33 shots in the win, while Dukaric turned aside 26 of 33 for Danbury. Click HERE for a complete box score.







