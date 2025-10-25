Hat Tricks' Comeback Effort Spoiled by Late Bounce in 4-3 Loss to Aviators

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Eai Elkie, Matt Dabrowski, and Rhys Medved each scored as the Danbury Hat Tricks battled back from an early two-goal deficit, but a late power-play tally proved decisive in a 4-3 road loss to the Elmira Aviators on Friday night.

Elmira's Nico-Patrick Pohjola scored the go-ahead goal on the man advantage with 6:38 remaining in regulation-his first of two on the night-to break a 2-2 tie and propel the Aviators to victory. The defeat marked Danbury's third straight loss, while Elmira snapped a three-game skid of its own.

Elmira opened the scoring when Matt Maglio buried a centering feed from Jack Kohlmann with 6:55 left in the first period. The goal was the first of three points for Maglio, who also figured in both of Pohjola's tallies.

Former Hat Trick Evan Dantas doubled the Aviators' lead early in the middle frame, finishing a setup from Brenden Bedorf in the slot. Danbury responded when Elkie, fresh out of the penalty box, took a stretch pass from captain Brendan Boring, skated in alone, and beat goaltender Aidan McKenna to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Hat Tricks evened the score at 7:38 of the third. After forcing a turnover deep in the Elmira zone, Matt Shpungin found Elkie below the circle, who fed Dabrowski for a wrist shot that beat McKenna high on the blocker side. It was Dabrowski's second goal of the season and his first game back since September 27 against the Minnesota Mallards.

Momentum briefly swung Danbury's way, but a sequence of penalties put Elmira on the power play. Pohjola capitalized, firing home a loose puck from the slot after a deflection off Maglio to restore the Aviators' lead with 6:38 remaining. Pohjola added an empty-netter with 1:25 to go to make it 4-2.

With time winding down, Medved made it interesting when his shot caromed off the end-boards glass, bounced off McKenna's back, and trickled across the line for a 4-3 final.

McKenna stopped 20 of 23 shots for the win, while Jon Dukaric made 23 saves on 26 shots for Danbury. Click HERE for the complete box score.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.