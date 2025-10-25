IceRays Power Past Mudbugs with 2-1 Win in Series Opener

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (5-7-0) took down the Shreveport Mudbugs (5-7-2) with a 2-1 victory on Friday night at the Hilliard Center, powered by two goals on the man advantage. The win marked the second time this season that the IceRays have scored multiple power-play goals in a single game.

The IceRays spent the majority of the first period in their own zone defending and relying on Vladislav Bryzgalov to make several big saves. But midway through the period, a Mudbugs penalty put the IceRays on the man advantage with a chance to take the lead. In the final 30 seconds of the power play, Johnny Maruna fed Grayson Gerhard on the near side, who stepped into a wrist shot that found the back of the net for a 1-0 IceRays lead. His third goal of the season would hold after 20 minutes of play.

Hilliard Center was rocking in the middle frame as IceRays fans witnessed multiple fights and plenty of physical play from both sides. The physicality led to a power play for Shreveport, and Jared Greiner beat Bryzgalov from the same spot Gerhard scored from earlier to tie the game 1-1. The IceRays and Mudbugs traded penalties back and forth, combining for 12 infractions in the period, but none more costly than a bench minor on Shreveport after the horn blew, which put the IceRays on a two-man advantage to begin the final frame.

Corpus Christi wasted no time capitalizing, as defenseman Trent Coleman blasted a one-timer to put the IceRays on top 2-1 with his second goal of the season. Maruna picked up an assist on the play, giving him his second straight multi-point game and fourth overall this season. A penalty following the go-ahead goal put the Mudbugs back on the power play, but the IceRays penalty kill held firm, allowing just one shot that Bryzgalov easily handled.

Clinging to a one-goal lead late, the Mudbugs pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, setting up one final faceoff in front of the IceRays net. Shreveport won the draw and found Greiner in the slot, but his shot rang off the post and wide, allowing the IceRays to escape with a 2-1 victory. The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Corpus Christi and extends Shreveport's winless skid to four.

The IceRays go for the sweep tomorrow night at Hilliard Center as they wrap up the series against Shreveport. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05. Catch the action live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC app on your favorite smart device!

