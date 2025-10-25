Ice Wolves Take Win Over Brahmas

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves came out strong in the first period, setting the pace and controlling the tempo against the Lone Star Brahmas. The Ice Wolves' speed was a significant factor, often beating the Brahmas to the puck and utilizing their agility to maintain control. Despite Lone Star's efforts to even the play, they struggled to get shots on goal. Nick Petkovich scored his second goal of the season, putting the Ice Wolves ahead. The period ended with New Mexico leading 1-0.

In the second period, the Ice Wolves continued their momentum, with Sean Smith scoring his third goal of the season, increasing their lead to 2-0. The Brahmas had several power-play opportunities but were unable to capitalize due to New Mexico's disciplined defense and the stellar goaltending by Connor Roth. However, Lone Star's persistence paid off as Blake Patterson managed to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The period ended with increased physicality and exchanges between the teams, setting the stage for an intense final period. The Ice Wolves lead 2-1 after two periods.

The third period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Lone Star Brahmas game was an intense battle, starting with the Ice Wolves holding a 2-1 lead. The Brahmas, known for their physical play, managed to tie the game early in the period with a goal from Cam Prier, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the Ice Wolves. Oscar Edberg responded for the Ice Wolves, reclaiming the lead with a slick shot, but the Brahmas' relentless pressure led to a late equalizer by Denver Damphousse, making it 3-3. The Ice Wolves were disciplined, but a late penalty put them on the back foot, and they barely held on to take the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Brahmas capitalized on their power play advantage with a four-on-three situation. Despite a strong defensive effort by the Ice Wolves, Gustav Lexell scored the game-winning goal for the Brahmas, handing them a 4-3 victory in a thrilling contest. The Ice Wolves will look to regroup and aim for a split in their next matchup. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.