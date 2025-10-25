Bugs Fall Short to IceRays in Scrappy Affair

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-7-2) got a goal from Jared Griener and had a close call in the reigning seconds falling short to the Corpus Christi IceRays, 2-1 at the Hilliard Center Friday night.

Corpus Christi got on the board at 13:07 of the opening period on the PP as Grayson Gerhard rifled home his third goal of the year from the top of the LW circle to give the IceRays a 1-0 edge. SHV led in SOG, 9-7 after one.

SHV found the equalizer on the PP as Jared Greiner found some space from the left point and buried home his first tally of the campaign to even the score, 1-1. Evan Adams and Andrej Paricka earned the helpers on the game-tying goal. The SOG were tied 16-16 after two.

The IceRays regained the lead just a minute into the third as Trent Coleman shot in his second tally of the night on the PP to give CC a 2-1 lead. The Bugs would have their best chance to tie the game up in the closing seconds of the contest w/ the extra attacker on the ice as Griener would blister a shot off the far post to deny SHV on a glorious opportunity.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.







