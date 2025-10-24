Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







October 24, 2025 The Faceoff for the Fight presented by Imaging Associates is TONIGHT!

The Wolverines will debut their purple jerseys honoring and representing all those affected by cancer as they take on the Chippewa Steel tonight and tomorrow, both with 7:30 PM puck drops.

After a tough stretch, the team has spent the week sharpening their game and is ready to battle for four big points this weekend.

Jersey Auction: Bid during both intermissions or ONLINE - proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

Doors open at 6:30 PM.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

