Anchorage Erupts in the Third to Claim Key Win

Published on November 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines secured two crucial points in both the Midwest Division standings and the Club 49 Cup race in tonight's win over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Connor Jalbert opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the first, sparking a Wolverines surge. After the Brown Bears answered with two, Anchorage punched right back with goals from Luc Bydal and Jason Bourdukofsky, who buried a top-shelf laser to reclaim the lead.

A quiet second period set the stage for an explosive third. The Wolverines piled on three more, courtesy of Luc, Bowen Burke, and Chase Trompeter, while limiting the Brown Bears to a single tally.

With the win, Anchorage climbs to eight Club 49 Cup points and moves into fifth place in the Midwest Division.

The Wolverines now hit the road until January 8th, when they return home to take on the Minnesota Wilderness.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

