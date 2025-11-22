Battle in the Big Dipper Slips Away, Wolverines Drop Game One
Published on November 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The back-and-forth battle in Fairbanks ultimately swung the Ice Dogs' way, as the Wolverines dropped game one, 4-3.
Fairbanks struck first, but it didn't take long for the league's top goal scorer, Luc Bydal, to even the score before the first intermission.
Anchorage local-turned-Ice Dog Gage Leonard restored the Fairbanks lead less than three minutes into the second. Wolverines assistant captain and second year forward, Sam Evert, evened things up shortly after.
Caleb Mahar gave Anchorage its first lead of the night, capitalizing on a major Ice Dogs turnover at the blue line. The mistake sent Mahar in alone, and he buried it top shelf on the breakaway.
Fairbanks tied the game once more before the period closed, with former Wolverine Ian Christian, who was traded earlier this week, earning the assist.
An early Ice Dogs goal in the opening minutes of the third proved to be the difference-maker, as the final frame went scoreless.
The series wraps up tomorrow at the Big Dipper Ice Arena with a 7:30pm puck drop.
