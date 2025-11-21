Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Published on November 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The battle for hockey supremacy in the 49th state heats up tonight as the Anchorage Wolverines roll into Fairbanks to face the Ice Dogs.

Fairbanks sits near the top of the Midwest Division, trailing only the Minnesota Wilderness. Anchorage may sit a bit lower in the standings, but the gap is thin - just four points separate the Wolverines from the Ice Dogs. A weekend sweep in Fairbanks could flip the script and shake up the leaderboard in a big way.

The teams met once earlier this season, with Fairbanks taking both games. But since then, Wolverines hockey operations have bolstered the roster, and the results are showing- Anchorage has won three of its last five and is gaining momentum at the right time.

Catch the game at our official watch party both nights this weekend at Dave & Buster's.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM.







