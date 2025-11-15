Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines picked up a point in tonight's overtime loss to the Wisconsin Windigo.

Chase Trompeter opened the scoring for Anchorage, and Luc Bydal followed with a highlight-reel tally, slipping the puck between his legs and picking the top left corner for a SportsCenter-worthy finish. Wisconsin equaled the score before the first frame closed.

The Windigo grabbed the lead in the second, but Bydal buried his second of the night to even things up.

After a scoreless third and an equally tight overtime period, the game went to a shootout, where nine of ten shooters found the back of the net, but ultimately going in Wisconsin's favor.

The series continues tomorrow with a 7:30 PM puck drop at the Sullivan Arena. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

