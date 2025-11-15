Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest
Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines picked up a point in tonight's overtime loss to the Wisconsin Windigo.
Chase Trompeter opened the scoring for Anchorage, and Luc Bydal followed with a highlight-reel tally, slipping the puck between his legs and picking the top left corner for a SportsCenter-worthy finish. Wisconsin equaled the score before the first frame closed.
The Windigo grabbed the lead in the second, but Bydal buried his second of the night to even things up.
After a scoreless third and an equally tight overtime period, the game went to a shootout, where nine of ten shooters found the back of the net, but ultimately going in Wisconsin's favor.
The series continues tomorrow with a 7:30 PM puck drop at the Sullivan Arena. Doors open at 6:00 PM.
Secure your tickets ONLY at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Anchorage Adds Depth in Net with Acquisition of Kai Weigel
- Wolverines Come back for a Sunday Win against the Jr. Blues
- Home Game Day: Springfield Jr. Blues vs. Anchorage Wolverines