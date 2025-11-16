Warriors Squander Lead, Drop Game 2 against Mudbugs in Overtime

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







SHREVEPORT, LA - The Oklahoma Warriors were defeated 4-3 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at George's pond. The Warriors maintained the lead and pressure for the majority of the game, but coughed up two goals in 40 seconds late in the 2nd period to allow Shreveport back into the game. Despite going down one early, the Warriors turned on the scoring quickly after. Joey DeRosa scored his 3rd goal of the season on a sweet take-it-yourself play around the net. Just a few seconds later, Mason Wright, a former Mudbug, launched a shot off a faceoff that found twine. That would give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead after one period of play. The Warriors began the 2nd on the power play and Bronson Sabol answered with a goal of his own from the blue line to double the Oklahoma lead. In control with a two-goal lead, it seemed as if Oklahoma was dictating play and doing just about whatever they wanted. That was, until a disastrous 40 seconds in which Shreveport scored twice, leveling the score at 3. A wild 3rd period would ensue with both teams having great chances but neither could capitalize. The Warriors headed to OT for the 3rd time this season and after a great try from Kyle Sorensen, Shreveport would answer on a broken play of their own, ending the game. It's a tough one for Oklahoma as they suffer their 2nd sweep of the season. The Warriors now sit in 7th place in the South division and have an uphill climb to take down the foes ahead of them. Oklahoma is back home at the Blazers Ice Centre next week to take on the Odessa Jackalopes for the first time this season. Friday night will be Faith Night and Saturday will be Kids Night with awesome promotions and events taking place during the game. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com. If you are interested in group tickets, please reach out to [email protected] or [email protected] to discuss packages and pricing.







