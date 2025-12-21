Sweep! Warriors Win in Dominant Fashion to Take Game 2, 6-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors completed the sweep of the Corpus Christi IceRays with a dominant 6 -1 victory on Saturday night. Oklahoma led early and never looked back despite being down 3 players coming into the game. Kyle Sorensen scored twice on the power play, Jakub Galnor scored twice (once on the PP), Bronson Sabol blasted a PP goal, and Kacper Gach scored his first goal as a Warrior with .1 seconds left in the game. The penalty kill was perfect for Oklahoma on Saturday, eliminating every chance Corpus Christi had with the man advantage. The 4 Warrior power play goals is a season high for Oklahoma. Billy Stuski won his 4th game in a row for Oklahoma, stopping 29 of the 30 IceRay shots in the contest. He was tremendous all series long, posting a .953 save percentage across the two games. Oklahoma continues their road trips next week as they take on the Shreveport Mudbugs the day after Christmas. It will be a matchup between two teams who are just 1 point apart from each other. Oklahoma should also hopefully have several players back for the contest as well.

