IceRays Swept by Warriors Saturday Night, 6-1

Published on December 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (13-13-3) dropped the series finale to the Oklahoma Warriors (15-12-2), falling 6-1 at the Hilliard Center on Saturday night. It marked the second time this season the IceRays have been swept at home.

Corpus Christi came out strong, applying early pressure, but could not find the back of the net against Billy Stuski. The Warriors' goaltender stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period despite several quality chances from the IceRays. The first power play of the night went to Oklahoma, and for the second straight evening, Kyle Sorenson rifled a wrist shot past Xander Miceli to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma picked up the pace in the second period, doubling its lead within the first five minutes on a one-timer from Jakub Galnor. Five minutes later, Galnor extended the Warriors advantage to 3-0 with a power-play snapshot, forcing a goalie change. Before the period ended, Oklahoma went back on the man advantage, and Bronson Sabol netted the Warriors third power-play goal of the game to make it 4-0 after 40 minutes.

Jonathon Pylypuik got the IceRays on the board early in the third period, cutting the deficit to 4-1 and spoiling Stuski's shutout bid. Corpus Christi continued to push for more, but Stuski remained sharp the rest of the way finishing the night with 29 saves. Sorenson added another power-play goal later in the period, and Kacsper Gach capped the scoring with a goal in the final seconds of regulation to seal a 6-1 victory for the Warriors.

NEXT SERIES

The Corpus Christi IceRays return to the Hillard Center following the Christmas break as they host the Lone Star Brahmas for a two-game weekend series on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday evening. Sunday is Pucks and Paws Night benefitting Corpus Christi Animal Cares Services. Bring blankets, unopened treats, and pet food to get one free ticket to the game. The first 150 dogs receive a dog bandana courtesy of Hilliard Law!







