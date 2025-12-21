Unlucky Bounce Pushes Brahmas Past Bugs
Published on December 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-11-6) gave up a flukey lone goal which stood up in a tough-luck 1-0 defeat to the Lone Star Brahmas at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
After a scoreless first and second, the Brahmas got a fortunate bounce in the final frame as a puck hit off the end boards and it was Tyson Scanlon backhanding home the GW goal at 17:27 to put LSB up 1-0.
The Bugs pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, but couldn't get anything going despite outshooting the Brahmas, 25-22 overall.
The Bugs will continue their home-stand next weekend as they'll host a two-game series against the Oklahoma Warriors. Game one will be Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
