Warriors Win: Denny Oh's OT Winner Lifts Shorthanded Warriors in Corpus

Published on December 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors won their first game in overtime in over 2 years tonight as they downed the IceRays on the road 3-2. Denny Oh scored the game winning goal, his first of his North American Hockey League career.

The Warriors came into the game down several key personnel, having only 12 forwards and 6 defensemen available to play. Additionally, they would lose two more critical pieces in Ben Likness and William-Francisco Parent during the game as well.

Despite being shorthanded, the Warriors battled. Jakub Galnor scored the first goal of the game in the 2nd period after picking an IceRay's pocket and burying the ensuing shot. The goal was Galnor's 6th of the season. Corpus would not be down long however, as they answered not once but twice later in the period. Into the 3rd, the Warriors would strike back with a power play goal from Kyle Sorensen, his team leading 16th on the year. Both teams battled throughout the final 20 minutes, but neither could find the game winner. (Corpus Christi did hit the crossbar with 45 seconds left, but the puck stayed out). Into overtime, things started ugly for Oklahoma. They took a penalty one minute in to the period, giving the IceRays a 4-on-3 advantage for 2 of the remaining 4 minutes left. With eyes on a winner, Corpus held possession of the puck inside the zone for a considerable amount of time, made several good passes and even hit the post once, but the winner never came. Oklahoma killed off the power play and with just 4.4 seconds left in the game, Denny Oh advanced the puck into the zone, dangled around a defender and scored for Oklahoma to win the game. It was Denny's first goal in the North American Hockey League and solidified a game the Warriors will not soon forget.

With the win, the Warriors vault up to 4th place in the South Division and have a chance at being just a couple points away from the top three teams.

Oklahoma is back at the Hilliard Center for the finale of the 2-game series on Saturday night. Pregame will begin at 6:50 with puck drop at 7:05.







