IceRays Take Series Opener over Ice Wolves, 4-1

Published on November 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (7-10-1) snapped a four-game skid in a convincing 4-1 win over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (11-7-2) on Friday night at the Outpost Ice Arena.

"Tonight, our guys showed what they're capable of when they stay committed and play with pace, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. We've got to take this energy into tomorrow's game and keep building. Every shift matter, and I love the way our team came out in the 3rd period and the way we finished off the game defensively."

It was a back-and-forth opening period in Albuquerque, featuring a combined 33 shots and several scoring chances, all denied by the goaltenders. IceRays netminder Vladislav Bryzgalov was key for Corpus Christi, making multiple goal-line stops, including on the lone power-play opportunity for New Mexico. Corpus Christi had the better scoring chances of either side but could not beat Conner Roff at the other end of the rink. Despite the offensive attacks, the game remained scoreless after one period.

Corpus Christi was the first to break through as a loose puck popped to Johnny Maruna in front of Roff, and he slipped it through the five-hole for a 1-0 lead. It was Maruna's third goal of the season, assisted by Jonathan Pylypuik. Unable to extend their lead before the halfway point, New Mexico capitalized on an offensive-zone faceoff win, with defenseman Sean Smith beating Bryzgalov to tie the game. Corpus Christi finished the period with two power-play opportunities they failed to convert, sending the teams to intermission tied at 1-1.

In need of a big third period, the IceRays stormed out looking for the go-ahead goal. After failing to score on his first wraparound attempt, Chase Nehring would not be denied on his second chance, coming out from behind the net and twisting one past Roff's pad to give Corpus Christi a 2-1 lead. The IceRays never looked back and just over a minute later Jonathan Cifaldi fired his first career goal into the top corner, giving the IceRays their largest lead of the night at 3-1. In full control for the remainder of the game, William Stewart added the fourth goal of the night, and his fourth of the year, with just over seven minutes to play. Bryzgalov and the IceRays shut it down from there. Vlad finished with 34 saves on 35 shots leading his team to a 4-1 final in the series opener.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays face the Ice Wolves tomorrow night in game two of their three-game set at the Outpost Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Catch all the action live on NAHLTV or tune in on Retro Radio CC by downloading the app on your favorite smart device!







