Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener

Published on November 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-8-4) gave up four unanswered goals and could never recover, falling 6-3 to the El Paso Rhinos at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Rhinos got on the board at 10:16 of the opening period w/ a goal from Gaige Giblin on the PP to take the early 1-0 lead. SHV led in SOG, 11-4 after one.

The Bugs evened the score at 6:39 of the 2nd when Vinny Diiulio drilled home his first goal of the season from the sharp angle to tie the game, 1-1. After that though, the Rhinos scored three unanswered tallies to go up 4-1 after two.

After the Rhinos added another goal, the Bugs got a pair of goals - six seconds apart from Johnny Berndt and Evan Hoglund to cut the deficit to 5-3. ELP added an empty netter to seal up a 6-3 contest.

The Bugs loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.