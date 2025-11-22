Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener
Published on November 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (8-8-4) gave up four unanswered goals and could never recover, falling 6-3 to the El Paso Rhinos at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.
The Rhinos got on the board at 10:16 of the opening period w/ a goal from Gaige Giblin on the PP to take the early 1-0 lead. SHV led in SOG, 11-4 after one.
The Bugs evened the score at 6:39 of the 2nd when Vinny Diiulio drilled home his first goal of the season from the sharp angle to tie the game, 1-1. After that though, the Rhinos scored three unanswered tallies to go up 4-1 after two.
After the Rhinos added another goal, the Bugs got a pair of goals - six seconds apart from Johnny Berndt and Evan Hoglund to cut the deficit to 5-3. ELP added an empty netter to seal up a 6-3 contest.
The Bugs loss snapped a three-game winning streak.
The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Ice Wolves Fall to IceRays, 4-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Warriors Fall in Marathon Game vs Odessa - Oklahoma Warriors
- IceRays Take Series Opener over Ice Wolves, 4-1 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Corpus Christi IceRays Named Sports Partner of the Year at State of Tourism & Hospitality Awards - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Rhinos Snap Bugs' Win Streak in Series Opener
- Jasser's OT Tally Propels Bugs to Comeback Win over Warriors; SHV Earns First Series Sweep
- Samango Nets a Pair as the Bugs Push Past the Warriors
- Jasser's Hat Trick Fuels Bugs Big Victory over Jacks
- Ehrhard's Two Goals, Hodges' 53 Stops Lifts Bugs to One Point in OT Setback to Jacks