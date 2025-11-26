Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on November 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Kick off your Thanksgiving with a Wednesday night matchup between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears!

Puck drops at 7:30pm at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00pm. The first 500 fans through the doors will score a specialty Wolverines gravy boat ...show up early and be that person at your Thanksgiving dinner.

This is the Wolverines' final home game at the Sullivan until January 8th, so don't miss your last chance of 2025 to catch them on home ice.

Grab your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.