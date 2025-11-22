Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Published on November 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines and Ice Dogs are back at it tonight for game two, with a 7:30 pm puck drop at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Last night's back-and-forth battle ended in Fairbanks' favor. Tonight, Anchorage looks to even the series and secure two crucial points toward both the Club 49 Cup and the Midwest Division standings.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or head over to Dave & Buster's for the official Wolverines watch party.







