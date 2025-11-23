3-Goal Second Period Vaults Jackalopes to Road Sweep of Oklahoma

Published on November 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors dropped game two against Odessa by a score of 6-3 on Saturday night at the Blazers Ice Centre. After taking the lead in the 1st period on a Mack Blue bullet, the Jackalopes answered with two of their own to take the lead after 20 minutes. Then in the second, Odessa would consistently pester the Warriors defense, scratching across three goals in the frame. Oklahoma would do their best to respond in the third with goals from Kyle Sorensen and Ben Likness, but the deficit proved too much to overcome and the Jackalopes would take the game. The Warriors have now dropped four straight and will have a tough task ahead with a Wednesday night bout with the Brahmas next week. Oklahoma is back at home on December 5th and 6th for their final home series of 2025 as they take on the El Paso Rhinos. It is Christmas weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre, with an ugly sweater contest on Friday and the fan-favorite teddy bear toss on Saturday. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.

