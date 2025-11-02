Warriors Win!!! Oklahoma Rides Sorensen Hat Trick to 5-3 Victory

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors earned a split in the series with New Mexico by defeating the Ice Wolves 5-3 on Saturday night at the Blazers Ice Centre. It was an all-out grinder for the Warriors who battled comeback after comeback by New Mexico throughout the game. Kyle Sorensen scored the first goal of the night on a tipped shot from London Kearney. New Mexico would answer right back with a goal of their own. A few minutes later, Joey DeRosa would light the lamp for Oklahoma on the Power Play, giving the Warriors the lead. The IceWolves would again counter with a goal of their own just before the period came to an end. Heading to the 2nd, the Warriors struck quickly, another long, outlet pass to Kyle Sorensen who beat out the IceWolf defense and buried one past the New Mexico goaltender. The score would remain 3-2 for the rest of the period. The 3rd was just about as intense as it could get. The Warriors began the period killing off an IceWolf Power Play, but New Mexico would not let up. Half way through the period, the IceWolves scored the tying goal on a scrum in front of the net and made it 3-3. Then, with 5 minutes left, Mack Blue answered the call for Oklahoma. He took a loose puck, dangled around a defender, and buried the go-ahead goal off the left post to give the Warriors the lead back and ultimately for good. It was Blue's second goal of the season and came at a perfect time to lift the Warriors. Oklahoma would tack on one more thanks to an empty-netter from Kyle Sorensen, securing his 2nd hat trick of the year. The Warriors were tremendous on the Penalty Kill tonight, stopping all 3 of New Mexico's attempts on the man advantage. Billy Stuski entered the game in relief of Adam Kimbrel after the 1st period, and stopped 25 IceWolf shots to secure the win for Oklahoma. The Warriors now enter a weekend break and will look ahead to November 14th and 15th for their first trip to George's Pond in Shreveport, LA.

