Weekend Recap October 31 - November 1

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minotauros made the trip to St. Cloud this weekend to take on the Norsemen for the first time this season. Friday night marked the first of four straight games against St. Cloud, providing Minot a chance to leapfrog the Norsemen in the standings over the two-week stretch, with both teams only separated by five points entering the weekend.

As Friday's action got underway on Halloween night, it was Minot breaking the scoreless tie just under eight minutes into the first period, and Brady Zugec danced through a sea of Norsemen defenders through the slot and fired a backhanded shot into the back of the cage for his fourth on the season.

Zugec's goal would be the only scoring for either team in the opening period as the horn sounded and the Tauros took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Through 20 minutes of play on Friday night, the Norsemen held a slight edge in shots on net, 8-7, despite the deficit.

The second period would come and go without any scoring.

Through two periods of play, the Tauros were outshooting the Norsemen 14 to 13.

Brady Zugec would add his second of the night on an empty-netter with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation to ice the Friday night win for Minot. The win over St. Cloud would mark Minot's second win in three games.

In net for the win and picking up his first shutout victory was Devin Rustlie. Rustlie saved a perfect 24 of 24 shots as his record improved to 2-2 on the season.

With the win, the Tauros would claw their way back within just three points of the Norsemen in the standings.

Saturday night would open with a scoreless first period as neither team was able to find the back of the net through 20 minutes at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Center.

Shots through one period would favor the Norsemen, 10-8.

A scoreless opening period would give way to a chaotic middle frame as a combined five goals were scored in the second period.

The first of the scoring in the second period would come by way of Zugec as he was able to bat a bouncing puck out of mid-air on a rebound to put one past Norsemen netminder Beck Liden for his third of the weekend.

Credited with the assist was Michael Solominsky, as his point total improved to 11 on the season with his sixth assist.

Under two minutes later, it was Solominsky getting himself back on the point-sheet, this time with a goal of his own. Solominsky wired one through that trickled past Liden on a Tauros' power play to double the lead, making it 2-0.

The pace would pick up as the Norsemen were able to get one back with 7:17 remaining in the second period as Sammy Crane found nylon for St. Cloud's first of the weekend.

Crane's goal would make it a 2-1 game as he picked up his seventh marker of the year. Assisting on the goal was Gabriel Bugeaud and Alex Sandhu.

St. Cloud wasn't done yet, though, as just over four minutes later, Wyatt Farrell would pull the game even at two on a goal that beat Tauros' netminder Rustlie's blocker off a rebound to make it a tie game.

A high-sticking call would send the Tauros back to the extra-man advantage with under three minutes to play, which resulted in a Philip Wiklund goal to restore the lead.

Assisting on the goal was Jockims as he returned to the ice this weekend following an injury.

The goal for Wiklund would stand as the difference as the horn sounded to signal the end of the second period with Minot leading, 3-2.

Through 40 minutes on Saturday, it was the Norsemen controlling the shots advantage, 22-18.

With just under a minute left to play in regulation, Gabriel Bugeaud was able to sneak one past Rustlie off a quick shot from the draw at the top of the circle to make it a tie game at 3-3.

The goal for Bugeaud came with an empty St. Cloud net and an extra attacker on the ice.

The horn would sound, signaling the end of regulation on Saturday night with the score still knotted up at three apiece.

It was Dane Ramirez finding the dagger in the three-on-three overtime session as he fired one in from the left side, cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net to cap off the weekend sweep. The sweep would mark the Tauros' first of the season.

In net picking up the win was Rustlie, marking his second of the weekend.

Following the weekend series, the Tauros now trail the Norsemen by only two points in the Central Division standings.

Next up, the Tauros will return home to take on St. Cloud for the second straight series against the Norsemen. Tickets for those games and all Tauros' home games can be purchased on the Tauros' online ticketing site. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 PM both Friday and Saturday night.

