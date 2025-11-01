Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears
Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines aim for a four-point weekend as they head into game two of two tonight against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
2008-born forward Chase Trompeter continues to make his mark, netting two of the Wolverines' four goals in last night's matchup.
The rivalry weekend wraps up tonight with a 7:30 PM puck drop at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
Tune in live at NAHLtv.com or head to Dave & Buster's to catch all the action.
