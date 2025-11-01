Wolverines Edge Brown Bears 4-3 in Soldotna

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines grabbed a much-needed win last night with a 4-3 victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna.

Connor Jalbert opened the scoring 12 minutes into the contest, followed shortly after by Kenai's equalizer.

The Brown Bears took a brief lead just over a minute into the second period, but 2008-born forward Chase Trompeter answered back on the penalty kill only 20 seconds later. Trompeter struck again two minutes after to reclaim the Wolverines' lead.

Kenai notched one more before the period ended, sending the teams into the locker room tied 3-3 with one final frame to play.

With just over five minutes remaining in regulation, Luc Bydal buried his 10th of the season to seal the win and improve Anchorage's record to 5-8-1-1.

The Wolverines look to carry the momentum tonight as they aim for their first series sweep of the season in Soldotna.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.