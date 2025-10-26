Wolverines Fall Short in Overtime against the Steel
Published on October 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines came up just short of a weekend sweep, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Chippewa Steel.
Sam Evert opened the scoring for Anchorage before Chippewa responded with two goals to close out the first period.
After a scoreless second, Ian Christian netted his first of the season to tie the game at two and force overtime.
Chippewa's Gage Martell sealed the win less than four minutes into the extra frame.
The Wolverines now hit the road for a two-game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears before returning home November 7 and 8 to face the Springfield Jr. Blues.
