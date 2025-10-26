Norsemen Hold on for Another Thrilling Win at Home

Published on October 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The St. Cloud Norsemen beat North Iowa 4-3 on Saturday night and took three of four points from the Bulls after a 5-4 loss in OT on Friday.

Friday night the Norsemen jumped out to the lead on the road with Alex Sandhu scoring his fourth of the year off an assist from William Esterbrooks. North Iowa tied the game late in the first period, but Sam Crane scored his sixth of the season in the opening minute of the second to put the Norsemen back on top. North Iowa surged into the lead early in the third period but Sandu's second of the game tied it at 3-3 midway through the third. The Bulls grabbed the lead again moments later, but Esterbrooks scored a power play goal to tie it up with just under eight minutes to play with assists from Gabe Gallivan and Sandhu. North Iowa prevailed in OT for the 5-4 victory. Sandhu led the way with 4 points (2G,2A) and Esterbrooks had a 3-point night (1G,2A).

Saturday night the Norsemen controlled the first half of the game building a 3-0 lead with goals from Cole Bies, Alex Sandhu, and Tanner Hunt. North Iowa got on the board moments after Hunt's goal, but then Tanner scored his second goal in three minutes for a 4-1 Norsemen lead. North Iowa wasn't done as they scored another late second period goal and then early in the third, they scored a power play goal to pull within a goal at. Beck Liden slammed the door after that though turning away 19 of 20 shots in the third and 45 of 48 for the game securing the 4-3 victory and earning his fifth win in net.

St. Cloud (6-5-2) will host Minot (3-7-1-2) this coming weekend. It's Halloween Weekend at the MAC presented by Cashwise Oct 31st at 7 pm and Nov 1st at 6:30 pm. Get your tickets at the door, online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com or just click the ticket tab above.

