Norsemen Battle Springfield to Close out Showcase

Published on September 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Entering the final day of the Showcase, the St. Cloud Norsemen are looking to even up their record after falling 4-3 in overtime to Philadelphia on Wednesday and suffering a tough 4-3 loss to Johnstown on Friday. Sam Crane and Gabriel Bugeaud have both scored goals in each game so far. The Norsemen will take on the Springfield Jr Blues on Saturday afternoon to close out their week in Blaine. Springfield is looking for their first Showcase win as well after two one-goal losses to North Iowa and New Jersey. Puck drop is at 3pm. Watch the action on NAHLTV.com powered by West Central Technology.







