Wings Take First Loss of the Regular Season against USNTDP

Published on September 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings had the opportunity to take on the United States National Team Development Program at the NAHL Showcase. The Wings were able to stay disciplined throughout the match up, and had plenty of good scoring opportunities all throughout the game, but came up just short of a win.

(Friday, September 26th - NSC Super Rink, Blaine, MN) Both teams would come out hard in the first period, and shots on goal would be about even between the two teams. However, NTDP would take more penalties which would set Aberdeen up on the Power Play a few times. Unfortunately though, Aberdeen would come up short. Both teams though would head into the locker room scoreless after the first period.

All penalties in the second period would be from NTDP. But, between the Aberdeen Power Plays, they would be the first ones to get on the scoresheet. Sam Pandolfo would score, and USNTDP would have the 1-0 lead. To end the period, NTDP would take another penalty, which would set up Aberdeen on the Power Play to start the third period.

Aberdeen would not be able to tie the game off the start of the third period with starting on the Power Play, but NTDP would fill the third period again with penalties. During one of the penalties, Jake Boguniecki would add to the US scoresheet with a shorthanded goal, and extend their lead. Shortly after, Aberdeen would set up a Power Play again, and it would be Owen Pitters who would get his 4th goal of the season with an assist coming from Sam Scheetz. As time was winding down on the clock, Aberdeen would pull their goaltender in an attempt to put the game to overtime. With plenty of close chances, the game would unfortunately end with a score of 2-1 with USNTDP winning the game.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Aberdeen Wings stopping 20 of 22, and ending the night with a .905 SV%.

The team now looks ahead to taking on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Saturday, September 27th at the NSC Super Rink on the last day of the NAHL Showcase. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 and can be watched on NAHLTV, or can be listened to on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

