Hat Tricks Drop Showcase Finale in Shootout to Mallards

Published on September 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks battled hard in their final game of the NAHL Showcase but came up just short, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Mallards.

Evan Regan and Kai Elkie each scored to keep the Tricks in the game, but Minnesota carried a 3-2 lead into the third period. With time winding down, Gavin O'Hara buried the equalizer to send the contest to overtime.

After a scoreless extra session, the Mallards prevailed in the shootout to secure the victory.

With the result, the Hat Tricks finish the Showcase with a 1-1-0-1 record, showing resilience and strong compete level throughout the weekend.







