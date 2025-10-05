Norsemen Come up Short in Aberdeen

The St. Cloud Norsemen dropped both games on their trip to Aberdeen over the weekend. Friday night they rallied down 2-0 late in the second period when Bronson Hunt scored off assists from Alex Sandhu and Sam Crane. Then, Gabriel Bugeaud tied the game 2-2 early in the third with assists from Sam Kartch and Sandhu, but the Wings scored the final two for a 4-2 victory. Beck Liden made 36 saves in the loss.

Saturday night followed a similar script with Bronson Hunt and Gabriel Bugeaud scoring the goals but the Wings again broke a 2-2 tie in the third and scored three unanswered for a 5-2 victory. Alex Sandhu had a three-point weekend with an assist on Hunt's goal, and Tyler Geyer assisted on Bugeaud's fourth of the year. Liden made 44 saves in the loss. Bronson Hunt has started the season on a seven-game point streak with 3 goals, and 6 assists to pace the team early. The Norsemen (3-3-1) will hit the road again next weekend with two games in Bismarck. Puck drop is 7:15 Friday and Saturday night.

