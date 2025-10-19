Tough Night in the Den: Wolverines Fall, 9-3, to Ice Dogs

Published on October 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines fell 9-3 in Saturday's matchup against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, who outshot the Wolverines 32-19 and capitalized on their chances throughout the night.

Anchorage goals came from AJ Ulrich, Caleb Mahar, and Luc Bydal.

The Wolverines will look to bounce back next weekend as they host the Chippewa Steel on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.