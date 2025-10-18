Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on October 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







October 18, 2025 Tonight, we wrap up the Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup series between your Anchorage Wolverines and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Last night's matchup was closer than the score reflected. The Ice Dogs' game-winner came during a Wolverines penalty kill after a too-many-men call in the final two minutes. Fairbanks sealed it with an empty-netter to go up by two.

The Wolverines may have had a slow start to the season, but there's no question this team has what it takes to bounce back and split the series tonight.

