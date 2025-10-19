IceRays Swept by Rhinos in 5-3 Defeat Saturday Night

Published on October 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (4-7-0) were swept for the first time this season in a 5-3 defeat against the El Paso Rhinos (5-5-1) on Saturday night at the Hilliard Center. It marks the first time this season the IceRays have fallen three games below .500.

The opening 10 minutes were controlled by El Paso, who jumped out to an early 7-1 shot advantage, but IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli was sharp early, keeping the Rhinos off the scoresheet. As the period wound down, a loose puck in the Rhinos' zone was collected by IceRays captain Marc-Alexandre Richard, who fired home his third goal of the season to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, the IceRays went on the power play but failed to capitalize before the intermission.

After a weekend where offense was at a premium, the game broke open in the second period, becoming a rollercoaster for both teams. The first of five goals in the frame came from El Paso's Aiden Bergner, who netted the equalizer. Corpus Christi responded 39 seconds later off a 3-on-1 rush, finished by Nick Sinani for his second goal of the weekend. The lead was short-lived, as the Rhinos answered just 11 seconds later when Troy Hunka capitalized on a Corpus Christi turnover to tie the game at two. El Paso took its first lead of the night six minutes later, scoring off an odd-man rush to go up 3-2. The IceRays struck back with the first power-play goal of the weekend for either side, as Johnny Maruna shoveled a backhand shot on net to bring the game level at 3-3 after 40 minutes.

El Paso regained the lead six minutes into the third period when a bouncing puck in front of Miceli was batted home by Greyson Settipane, making it 4-3 Rhinos. The IceRays pushed hard for an equalizer, with their best chance coming on a shot from Grayson Gerhard that rang off the post and bounced wide. Rhinos netminder Jakob Hanlan stood tall, stopping 11 of his 37 total saves in the 3rd period to shut the door on Corpus Christi. Aiden Bergner added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 win and complete the sweep for El Paso.

The IceRays are back at the Hilliard Center next Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, when they host a two-game series against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

