Andrej Paricka and Justin Thibault Named South Division Stars of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that forwards Andrej Paricka and Justin Thibault have been named South Division Stars of the Week for their spectacular weekend against New Mexico, where they combined for 11 points in two games.

"Both Andrej and Justin brought a spark to our lineup this weekend," said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "They showed confidence, hunger, and a commitment to playing the right way. When your new players step in and immediately elevate the group, it sends energy through the entire room. Their effort was a big part of why we came away with another sweep."

Paricka earned the 1st Star of the Week for leading the IceRays offensively in his first home games with the team, highlighted by his 1st career hat-trick on Friday night. He followed that performance with a goal and an assist in Saturday's win, bringing his weekend total to six points. His four goals came in a variety of situations including even-strength, power play, and shorthanded. The Propad, Slovakia native now has seven points in five games with Corpus Christi since being acquired from Shreveport.

"The weekend went really well. I was creating a lot of scoring chances in the games and I'm so happy being patient paid off in the way that it did. I have to give a shoutout to my teammates, especially my linemates because we did a great job. I'm happy we got the sweep, and we can move on to Odessa, said Paricka."

Thibault received the 3rd Star of the Week after posting five points across the two-game series, including a four-point night on Friday. His goal and four assists bring his season total to seven points in seven games since joining the IceRays in early November. The 5-foot-7, 176-pound forward also notched his 1st career NAHL goal in Friday's series opener.

Thibault added, "You can tell we are growing as a family and getting better every day. The energy in the locker room was awesome all weekend and you could see it on the ice. Individually I have to give big credit to my linemates this weekend who both made me look good out there."

Paricka and Thibault contributed to six of the nine goals scored by Corpus Christi along with linemate Easton Swift. Their offensive production played a major role in securing the team's second consecutive home-ice sweep and third overall this season.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays are back on the road next week for their first trip to Odessa to take on the Jackalopes on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT followed by 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. Tune in to the game live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC App on your favorite smart device. Pregame show begins 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20. Saturday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night benefitting Nate's Next Kid Up! Bring a new stuffed animal and when the IceRays score their first goal, let those Teddy Bears fly!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID. Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







