Rhinos Top Ice Rays in Friday Game

Published on October 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Corpus Christi Ice Rays 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - We'd like to extend a big welcome to our friends cross-state as the Corpus Christi Ice Rays make the trip to the Sun City! Rhinos & Rays hit the ice tonight with a hunger for battle. Ice Rays are up first tonight though, taking a goal with just 4:40 left to go in the first as Nick Sinani sinks one in the net. Scoreboard reads 1-0 transitioning to the second period where the Rhinis' Raphael Laviolette snaps back for El Paso, tying up the game at 1-1 just two minutes in. As the fight rages on Brendan Murray pulls the team forward in to the lead to put the Rhinos up 2-1 at the end of the period. The puck drops down on the third period and both teams now have the victory within reach, but Easton Swift threads the needle and ties the game back up for the second time today at 2-2. Murray once more takes the lead for the Rhinos and one last second goal by Jackson Potulny means El Paso's score is Doubled, securing the victory.







