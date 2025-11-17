Ice Wolves Split Series with Rhinos - 5-2 Defeat in Game 2

Published on November 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Friday: New Mexico Ice Wolves 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 - The New Mexico Ice Wolves are in the Sun City this weekend for the first of two games against your El Paso Rhinos! The puck dropped here on Rhinos ice @ 7:00 pm and the sparks instantly fly. Rhinos & Ice Wolves butt up against each other and battle for control of the ice. Greyson Settipane is the first to break the stalemate, scoring a crucial goal with 6:35 to go in the first period, putting the Rhinos up 1-0. New Mexico catches themselves a hooking penalty, giving the Rhinos the man advantage and Tommy Shore takes his shot and sinks the puck in the net for a 2-0 lead with just 2:32 to go in the period. At the end of the first your El Paso Rhinos lead 2-0 over the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

Returning to the rink after first intermission the Ice Wolves & Rhinos ready themselves for yet another rousing round of hockey. A bit of a brawl broke out on the ice halfway through the period and we see some unsportsmanlike conduct rulings handed out to each team. After restart Andy Earl of the Ice Wolves puts them on the board, snagging himself a goal with 7:31 to go in the period. At the end of the second period Rhinos maintain a 2-1 lead over the Ice Wolves.

With no further scoring in the third period the game winds down and Rhinos walk away with a 2-1 win over the Ice wolves in Game #1.







