Jackalopes Top Rhinos 3-2

Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Sunday: El Paso Rhinos 2 @ Odessa Jackalopes 3 - Rhinos take a quick stop over in Odessa this past weekend after their series with the Wranglers for a one-off game before returning home. Jackalopes hit the ice with high energy tonight and take control of the game's pace early on. With 7:51 left to go in the first Caden Ghiossi takes the first goal of the day to set up the second period at 1-0, Jackalopes leading. Though the second period saw back-and-forth action neither team ceded a point. Troy Hunka ties it up for the Rhinos three minutes in to the third, putting the Rhinos on the board. This stalemate continued for the majority of the third until Alex Thomas took back the lead for Odessa with just under five minutes to go in regulation time. Alexi Gregoire ties it up for a second time this game to set the score at 2-2 by the end of regulation time. With no scoring in overtime we're sent in to the shootout where a last minute goal by Ghiossi awards the Jackalopes with their point needed to take the win. Final score: Jackalopes 3 over Rhinos 2.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.